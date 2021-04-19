Cooler, sunnier days ahead

Finally some sunshine!

Monday is going to get off to a nice start with sunny skies and pleasant cool morning temperatures.

The sunshine will be with us through the first half of the day with a thin layer of clouds drifting into the area through the afternoon.

A few fair weather clouds will start to drift into the area in the afternoon, although nothing that is going to produce any kind of shower activity.

Temperatures in the meantime will stay in the low 70s through the afternoon and lows will be down in the mid 50s heading into another sunny day on Tuesday.

There's a quick dip in temperatures on Wednesday with highs moving down to the upper 60s in the afternoon and lows will even be in the 40s by the middle of the week.

