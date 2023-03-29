Cooler for another night, then the warm-up ensues

TONIGHT: FAIR SKIES & COOL

THURSDAY: P. CLOUDY & MILDER

DISCUSSION

After a few pesky showers this afternoon, we are looking at a relatively quiet and cool night ahead.

Expect low temperatures to drop into the lower and middle 50's under fair to partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will feature of mixture of sunshine and clouds as highs push the upper 70's to near 80 degrees.

Thursday PM High temperatures

Winds will be somewhat breezy out of the southeast at around 10-15mph.

A stray shower could also be possible (20%).

Even windier conditions Friday as a storm system bypasses us off to the north (also where the severe weather threat will remain).

Most of us will see a reduction in that humidity come Saturday.

HOWEVER, due to more of a northwesterly component in the wind, that will drive temperatures into the mid-upper 80's under mostly sunny skies.

Best rain chances over the next 7-10 day period will get here on Sunday.

Euro model Sunday Rain

Timing is still a little up in the air, but as of now, we're favoring the second half of Sunday into Sunday night.

A very warm and muggy start to the first week of April looks to follow with highs in the mid-80's and more importantly, dew points in the 70's. Taste of summer anyone?

The pattern could get a little more unsettled and stormy by the end of next week, but we'll see how that plays out in the days ahead.

Have a good one!

