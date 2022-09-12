Cooler, drier air finally moving in to Acadiana

A cool front is finally pushing into the Gulf Coast to start the week, giving us a quick break from some of the muggy conditions we get so used to during the summer months.

Temperatures in the afternoon are still going to be warm, highs staying in the upper 80s, but the real difference is going to be felt in those morning lows.

Consistently through the week lows are going to be sitting in the low to mid 60s through sunrise, and dewpoints will remain low.

These temperatures will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine over the next several days, with only a few clouds expected along the front on Monday.

The cooler weather will last through most of the week, but by the weekend we'll see the humidity creep back up, along with temperatures.

