Cool weather returns along with a few clouds

Daniel Phillips

A layer of clouds will be drifting across Acadiana through the day on Wednesday which help keep temperatures a little cooler than average.

Highs will only get into the upper 60s and a steady breeze from the north will help keep it feeling a touch cooler.

None of the clouds are expected to produce any showers so we'll remain fairly dry.

Clouds won't linger long and by Thursday we'll be back to plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will slowly start to trend up.

The evenings will stay cool for the next few nights with lows in the 40s but we'll likely be getting back into the 80s by the weekend.

Thursday and Friday will both be fairly sunny but some high level clouds will be building back through Easter.

Easter shouldn't have any significant impacts from the weather despite the clouds.

Acadiana's next shot at some rain won't be until mid week, next week, when a front pushes across the area.

