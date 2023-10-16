Cool, sunny start to the work week

Acadiana is getting some of the coolest weather we've seen in a long time to start off the work week.

Highs on Monday will only make it to about 70 in the afternoon, and it'll feel a little cooler with a strong wind from the north around 10-15 mph.

Clear skies through the day and overnight will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 40s across the region.

Sunshine is going to remain in full force through the next few days and clouds will remain largely absent until the end of the week.

Expect a steady warm up over the next few days and highs will be back in the 80s by the end of the work week.

A front moving through Thursday night will freshen temperatures up again before the weekend but doesn't look like it will be providing much in the way of rain.

