Today's Cool School is Martin Petitjean Elementary in Rayne. The school is now a Legacy School within the Leader in Me Program, and is one of only five schools in the world to have that designation.

There was a celebration at the Rayne Civic Center where Mayor Chuck Robichaux was on hand when the award was given. Congratulations to Martin Petitjean Elementary for all of their hard work.

We'll be looking for more Cool Schools for the new school year. We hope everyone has a happy and safe summer!