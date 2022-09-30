Cool nights, comfortable days this weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 40s/LOWER 50s

HIGHS THIS WEEKEND: MID-80s

Very pleasant if you are heading out this evening maybe for some Friday Night Football or any of your other evening plans.

Friday night football

May need a light jacket on your way out as temperatures will be dropping into the 60s... Heading for the lower 50s by morning (upper 40s north).

Gorgeous weather in store for Acadiana this weekend as highs settle into the low-mid 80s under plentiful sunshine.

Warming up into next, but still no issues on the weather front.

Enjoy!

TROPICS

Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina earlier this afternoon as a category one.

Ian Hurricane tracker

It will continue to bring squally weather to the Carolina's and portions of the mid-Atlantic over the couple of days.

Elsewhere, a wave coming off the African coast has a 60% chance of development in the next five days.

Just worth a mention for now, but we'll keep an eye on it for you.

