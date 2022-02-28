Cool, nice start to week, warming up as week wears on

With mostly clear skies and an upper-level disturbance now pushing off to our east, expect a cold night ahead.

Lows will drop into the mid-30s by Monday morning.

Monday morning Low temperatures

And still with a northerly breeze out there, wind chills will be in the low 30s first thing in the morning, so bundle on up!

Plenty of sunshine for our Lundi Gras as temperatures top out comfortably in the low-mid 60s by the afternoon.

Bradley Graf model

Northerly winds at around 5-10 mph.

Another chilly one heading into Mardi Gras morning with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We'll call it fair to partly cloudy for our Mardi Gras day.

A bit milder by the afternoon as highs settle into the upper 60s.

The good news is that we do remain dry for all festivities over the next couple of days, so enjoy!

Quiet and nice weather will continue heading into mid-week although we will be turning milder.

Low-mid-70s Wednesday/Thursday will be followed by upper 70s to lower 80s by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Some isolated rain chances may return this weekend, but nothing too terribly at this point.

At this point, our next front won't arrive until the early parts of next week.

Have a good week and Happy Mardi Gras!

