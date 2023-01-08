Cool Monday, but slowly warming up into mid-week ahead of next weather maker Thursday

LOWS TONIGHT: Mid-Upper 40s

HIGHS MONDAY: Mid-60s

DISCUSSION

It will certainly be chillier tonight after our cold front pushed through this morning.

Overnight lows will eventually drop into the mid-upper 40s.

Wouldn't be surprised if we see some patchy ground fog in spots tonight as well.

We'll start off the week with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will settle into the mid-60s.

Only getting warmer from there...

Highs on Tuesday will push the lower 70s, and we'll be in the upper 70s come Wednesday.

Rain chances will remain pretty isolated over the next few days (10%).

That'll start to change on Thursday as our next disturbance aloft approaches.

Expected a scattering of showers with this system mainly for the first of half of Thursday.

Thereafter, we'll be turning cooler and much nicer for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Highs will settle back into the 50s and 60s.

Have a great week!

