Cool front arrives Monday setting the stage for some beautiful fall weather this week

LOWS TONIGHT: LOW-MID 70s

HIGHS MONDAY: LOW-90S

DISCUSSION

Another hot one this Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the 90s.

Tired of the heat? Well, a cool front arrives tomorrow and that'll finally provide a decent taste of fall this week in Acadiana.

We're talking plenty of sunshine, highs in the 80s with low humidity, and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s Tuesday thru the rest of the week! Enjoy!

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Ian continues to get better structurally organized (healthier outflow allowing storm to breathe).

It'll be encountering a very favorable environment in the days ahead, so rapid intensification is likely as it enters the southeastern Gulf.

Track and intensity forecast TS IAN

The hurricane center has it reaching category 4 strength before hopefully weakening as it tracks toward Florida mid-late this week.

Regardless, significant impacts are expected across portions of the Sunshine state.

Same east coast trough that will be ushering in more pleasant weather for us, will also steer Ian to the NE...

this week upper pattern

So again, it is NOT a threat to Louisiana.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel