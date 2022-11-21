Cool, few light showers Monday; warmer temperatures leading up to Thanksgiving

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 30s/LOWER 40s

HIGHS MONDAY: Mid-50s.. COOLER NORTH

DISCUSSION

After sunny skies this afternoon, clouds will build back in tonight and heading into Monday as a weak upper-level disturbance approaches from the west.

It'll be a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

That weak disturbance may be just enough to help generate a few light showers through the day Monday.

Few showers HRRR model

Any rain we would see would be rather light in nature.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy conditions as highs push the mid-upper 50s for areas along and south of I-10.

Monday High temperatures

It will actually be a little cooler for areas to the north (upper 40s lower 50s).

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures.

Plan on highs in the 60s and 70s.

A cold front will then advance into the region on Thanksgiving bringing our next chance of showers.

Thursday Euro model

Not expecting any severe weather.

Timing of the showers is still a little up in the air and needs to be ironed out, so stay with us over the next few days as the forecast comes into better focus.

Nicer and cooler weather will follow for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Have a great week!

