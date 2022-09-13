Cool, dry air moves into Acadiana for the week

After another long, hot summer Acadiana finally is getting a chance (albeit short) to catch our collective breaths.

A front moved through on Monday and was just able to squeeze in some dry, cool air which we will be able to enjoy through the week.

Lows will be down in the low to mid 60s each morning, and the highs in the afternoon in the mid to upper 80s through most of this week.

Plenty of sunshine will accompany these temperatures and rain will remain absent from the forecast until at least the weekend.

This isn't going to be a permanent forecast, however, so don't be fooled.

Moisture returns on Friday along with 90 degree temperatures, and even some spotty showers getting into the area by Saturday.

