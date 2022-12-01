Cool, crisp weather before warm muggy conditions return

This time of year can be a roller coaster, one minute it's cold, the next it's hot; it'll be dry and crisp one day, and muggy and foggy the next.

It is this back and forth that Acadiana finds itself in with the current weather pattern.

Thursday will be a very pleasant day with highs staying in the low 60s, after a crisp, chilly morning, and a steady breeze coming from the north east around 10-15 mph.

Expect plenty of sunshine through the day, with little chance of any kind of cloud cover and staying through the evening.

That's when the changes will start to arrive as winds turn from the south bringing in more moisture and eventually more cloud cover.

Areas of fog will be possible during Friday's commute so keep in mind that you may need to give yourself a little extra time to get to work.

Sunshine should emerge through the morning, and temperatures will climb into the mid 70s before another round of clouds move in for the weekend.

A front looks to move into the area and stall, bringing perhaps a few scattered showers on Saturday and keeping Acadiana in the warm, muggy sector of the front for the foreseeable future.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend and into next week, with lows only dropping down into the low 60s.

The thing with forecasts surrounding a stalling front is that they are prone to change, and change quickly so it wouldn't be surprising at all to see some kind of shift in the outlook for next week.

