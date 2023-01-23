Cool and clear Monday, but strong storms possible this week

It's shaping up to be a very quiet stat to the work week, with cool and clear conditions the main order of business for Monday.

Despite an abundance of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to warm up with highs only getting into the low 60s by the late afternoon.

A steady breeze from the north, with the occasional strong gust will keep the wind chill in the 50s for the majority of the day.

Clouds will arrive late Monday, with the return of some potential severe weather on Tuesday.

Daniel Phillips

Strong storms will start to pop up in the mid-afternoon, but the bulk of the severe weather will likely swing through the area in the evening.

The peak time for frontal passage is between 6-8 p.m. which is when the strongest storms will occur.

Damaging winds and the possibility for tornadoes will be the biggest issues associated with the storms, but hail and localized flooding will also need to be monitored.

Daniel Phillips

Atmospheric instability will slowly spread across the central Gulf Coast through the afternoon, which is why the eastern half of Louisiana has the higher chances.

There's plenty of severe weather ingredients that will be in place, but with the latest batch of cooler air we may see the marine layer act as a limiting force.

Still though it will be best to plan for the severe stuff as the front moves through, and to make sure that you're weather aware Tuesday evening.

