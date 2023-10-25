Confidence building for Acadiana's next round of cooler weather

The forecast looks like it's settled down for pretty much the remainder of the month for south Louisiana.

After a quiet week so far there doesn't seem to be much change coming through the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s will be the main weather through the next several days.

Winds have picked up and will continue to blow around 10-15 mph out of the east so fog won't be as big an issue as it was at the start of the week.

The windy conditions have lead to some choppy seas offshore and even a slight chop through the near shore waterways so use a little extra caution if you're headed out into the Gulf.

Acadiana isn't going to get much change until a front moves through early next week, bringing clouds and a few light showers into the area through Halloween.

Showers aren't going to be impressive enough to help at all with the drought and, honestly, won't even cause anyone to cancel or postpone any events.

Clouds clear out the first day of November as the front passes and a new air mass will bring in a change in temperatures.

Colder air is going to move back in to the region for the first week of November and models are hinting at perhaps our first round of upper 30s for the season.

Until that front moves through, however, change is going to be hard to come by for the rest of this work week.

