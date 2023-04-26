Complete rundown of your Festival International forecast

It's looking like an up and down forecast for Festival International this year, with a few stretches of beautiful weather and a few days where we'll be keeping a close eye on everything.

Festival's opening night looks like it will be great, with a nice balmy evening expected across Acadiana as clouds start to move into the area.

Highs on Wednesday will get into the mid 80s with a light breeze coming in from the east around 5-10 mph, and a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Daniel Phillips

It will start to get stormy on Thursday with some strong, possibly severe, storms moving through during the morning commute.

Heavy downpours will be likely and storms will be capably of producing damaging winds and hail, with an isolated possibility of a spin up tornado or two.

The storms will roll through during the first half of the day and the line of weather will be moving out of Acadiana by about lunchtime.

While this won't necessarily make for a pleasant commute it doesn't look to have a major impact on any of the Festival performances.

Daniel Phillips

Friday will likely be the nicest day we have all week and weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that sit in the mid 80s during the day.

The evening will cool off nicely getting down into the low to mid 60s by early Saturday morning.

Saturday is tricky with showers looking likely at some point in time over the weekend, models are pretty split on the timing with the EURO bringing through some late night rainfall that spills over into Sunday.

The GFS is much wetter though with showers all day both Saturday and Sunday.

I'll lean a little more to the EURO for now as it has been a little more consistent with the weekend forecast, so will call for some evening showers on Saturday and morning showers Sunday.

As you can probably tell, however, confidence in the weekend forecast is fairly low so be mindful of changes along the way.

