Community Coffee soars with Southwest Airlines as in-flight service resumes

Air travelers and coffee drinkers have something to love about flying again, according to Community Coffee®.

The coffee, made famous by generations of discerning coffee drinkers in Louisiana, is now one of the fastest-growing coffee brands in America, they say.

They are now back aboard most Southwest Airlines flights after a pandemic "pause," they tell KATC.

Community Coffee’s Signature Blend dark roast has been the Dallas-based airline’s choice for in-flight coffee service since 2016, according to their press release.

As families and friends reunite and begin traveling, they can once again enjoy the distinctly bold and flavorful taste of Community Coffee, which, they say, is made from only the finest 100% Arabica beans.

“We are thrilled to be back in the air and sharing our signature coffee with our fans from across the country, whether they are traveling for business or taking a well-deserved vacation,” said Leah Herrington, Community Coffee executive vice president of sales and marketing. “As travelers enjoy our coffee, they are also helping us bring joy to those who help communities thrive. Our partnership with Southwest Airlines gives back to people in coffee-producing areas who provide our wonderful beans.”

For every pound of Community Coffee served on a Southwest flight, the airline and Community Coffee donate to the ECOM Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on ensuring a better life for origin producers through healthcare, education, training and housing programs.

“At Southwest, we believe community is more than a place — it’s at the Heart of what brings us together,” said Laura Nieto, director of community outreach at Southwest Airlines. “We’re proud to partner with Community Coffee to extend our reach by investing in programs and services to support strong, resilient communities.”

To celebrate its return to the skies, Community Coffee is holding a “Community in my Suitcase” social media sweepstakes. Through Aug. 11, the company is encouraging people to post photos of how they travel with their Community Coffee for a chance to win a $500 travel gift card. More information is available here.

Community Coffee Company, an importer, roaster and distributor of high-quality premium coffees, is the largest family-owned and operated retail coffee brand in America, they say. Founded in 1919 by “Cap” Saurage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and run by four generations of the Saurage family, the company works directly with farmers around the world to hand-select exceptional coffee beans that create its whole bean, ground, single-serve and ready-to-drink products. Community Coffee is sold in retail stores and online and served in restaurants, hotels and various businesses across the country.

Known as the Coffee with Heart™, Community Coffee gives back to those who help communities thrive through programs such as Community Cash for Schools® and Military Match, and by partnering with nonprofit organizations to promote sustainability for coffee farmers and their families. For more information, visit CommunityCoffee.com or find the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

