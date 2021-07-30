Commercial business grant deadline for Historic Opelousas, July 31

Applications for the 2021-22 Louisiana Restoration Grant Program are due July 31, according to the City of Opelousas.

The Historic Revitalization Sub-grant Program (HRSP) will provide funds to encourage the revitalization of historic downtown commercial properties located in designated

Louisiana Main Street districts in communities provided by the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development.

Six grants in the amount of $55,000 will be awarded, according to the City of Opelousas.

Downtown commercial building and/or business owners are eligible to apply for grants ranging from $2,500-$10,000 for interior or exterior building rehabilitation projects.

This is a reimbursement, matching funds grant, they say.

To be eligible for grant funds, a building must be located within the downtown Opelousas Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old.

To view the full grant announcement and how to apply,click here.

