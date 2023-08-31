Comfortable humidity for one more day; rain chances make a return early next week

TONIGHT: Pleasant & fair skies

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & hot

DISCUSSION

Hopefully everyone enjoyed another day with lower humidity.

That will once again set the stage for another pleasant night ahead as lows dip into the lower 70s (upper 60s possible north).

Friday morning Low temperatures

Friday will feature a mostly sunny sky and hot conditions.

Highs will push into the mid-upper 90s by the afternoon.

Those humidity values will remain in check for one more day.

Unfortunately, higher humidity will come roaring back this weekend.

An upper-level low will become cut-off from the upper-level flow and eventually drift to our west.

That will start to draw in some Gulf moisture and should increase rain chances a bit down the line.

Rain chances will remain isolated this weekend, but could perk up a bit Sunday before peaking on Monday and Tuesday of next week on a scattered basis.

Labor day Scattered storms

Just something to keep in mind if you have any outdoor, Labor Day plans.

Have a good one!

TROPICS

Things remain quite busy on the Atlantic side of things, but thankfully, there are no concerns for Acadiana.

Tropical outlook Thursday

Of course, we're now in the peak of the hurricane season, so we'll continue to watch things closely in the weeks ahead

