Coldest weather of the season arrives Monday

We've had a few tastes of cooler weather over the last month, but the cold front moving through to start the week will be the first burst of real chilly temperatures.

The front is moving through Monday morning so temperatures are expected to drop through the day, our highs of 66 will likely take place in the morning.

Temperatures will fall through the day eventually bottoming out in the upper 40s overnight and staying chilly again on Tuesday.

Clouds will linger through the day and a few light, scattered showers will be possible as the front passes.

Winds will be elevated and a Wind Advisory has been issued for the day, blowing out of the north around 15-20 mph giving it a very raw feeling outside.

Temperatures will stay cold for Halloween so trick or treaters will need to bundle up but the skies should be clearing Tuesday evening.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday but temperatures stay below average through the week.

