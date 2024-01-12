Coldest of the Year: Arctic outbreak moving in next week, everything you need to know

A quick round of showers is expected to push through quickly Friday morning, which could make for a tricky commute for some folks.

That line of rain is very quick moving, however, so skies should be clearing through the mid morning and into the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to fall steadily through the day, even with the sunshine, and winds will stay gusty out of the WNW around 25-30 mph.

As the winds are expected to relax late Friday night, temperatures will drop sharply down into the low 30s so a light freeze is expected across Acadiana.

The weekend is going to remain chilly with highs on Saturday staying in the 50s and Sunday will barely make it to the low 60s, but at least it will be mostly sunny.

This is going to be a crucial time to get your house ready for some bitterly cold temperatures that are going to move in to start next week.

Use this time period to wrap exposed pipes in insulation and to get those plants covered up because the forecast take a major turn on Monday.

Clouds move in Sunday night ahead of the cold and winds will start to pick up on Monday as temperatures fall, staying in the 40s early in the morning and dropping through the day.

Wind chill values will likely be in the 30s with periods of very light, very cold rain in the mid to late afternoon with the chance some of the rain persists overnight.

The real cold air moves in late Monday, and lingering showers behind the front could transition from rain to freezing rain in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

There's a couple of things to note here, the surface likely won't have cooled enough to allow for major accumulation of any kind of ice.

Models currently have any ice accumulation sitting well below a tenth of an inch and predominantly for areas in north Acadiana, with larger impacts the further north you go.

Bridges will freeze over first and could be slick, but I'm not convinced that a majority of the roads will have issues with ice.

If we do see impacts, however, it would be for Tuesday morning's commute as the sun will come out Tuesday and would melt anything left on the roadways.

Wind chill is going to be a major issue for Monday and Tuesday and we can expect at the very least Wind Chill Advisories with feel like temperatures dipping into into the teens.

There is going to be change with this forecast, winter weather is very fickle and notoriously hard to pin down so make sure you're staying up to date with the latest information.

