Cold start to Wednesday, but Christmas still going to be warm

A bit of a frosty start to the day on Wednesday, as temperatures dropped down to right around freezing for many places across Acadiana.

This will set the stage for a fairly cool day with highs creeping into the mid 60s by the afternoon, which is where you'd expect highs this time of year.

That warm up will be aided by plenty of sunshine and clear skies with no chance for rain and little chance for even a cloud.

It will be those same clear skies that will allow the lows to drop into the lower 40s and upper 30s again Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

That's where the cold temperatures will end though and highs on Thursday will be back in the low 70s and continuing to warm through the rest of the week.

Highs on Christmas Day are expected to be in the low 80s which would set a record for warmest Christmas in Lafayette, current record is right at 80.

At least it will remain sunny through the rest of the week and the weekend, and the rain chances will stay low until right at the end of the year.

