Cold, rainy pattern to continue Thursday; nicer weather returns this weekend

The POLAR VORTEX along with an active SUB-TROPICAL JET will keep rainy, cold, and dreary conditions around for Acadiana's Thursday.

Euro model Upper-level patten

Lows tonight will hover in the 40s.

Highs Thursday will once again struggle to get out of the 40s.

At least 0.5"-1.5" of rain will certainly be possible.

Short-range models Rain estimates

Clouds should start to break Friday afternoon as we remain chilly with highs in the mid-50s.

Likely heading for a light freeze Friday night into Saturday morning as lows dip into the low-mid 30s.

Good news? The weekend looks rather nice with plenty of sunshine Saturday (some clouds Sunday), and highs slowly getting back into the 60s.

Our next best chance of rain will arrive sometime mid-next week.

Have a good one and stay warm out there!

