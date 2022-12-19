Watch Now
News

Actions

Cold rains end late Tuesday morning; frigid temperatures arrive by end of week

Cold rains tonight
Bradley's Weather Forecast Part 1 5pm 12-19-22
Euro 500mb Sfc Temps.png
Posted at 4:09 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 18:26:06-05

DISCUSSION

Cold rains will continue for the remainder of the afternoon and then will be on an off-and-on basis tonight lasting through tomorrow morning.

Extended HRRR FutureCast2.png
Rains ending

Cloudy skies/wind-chilly conditions stick around Tuesday as highs struggle to reach the lower 50s.

Slightly warmer Wednesday, but especially Thursday as highs will reach the mid-upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

BUT then temperatures will quickly plummet Thursday night as an arctic cold front sweeps through.

Euro 500mb Sfc Temps.png
Upper-level pattern

After getting close to 70° Thursday afternoon, we'll be in the upper teens to lower 20s Friday morning.

GFS Temps Regibonal Rob.png
Low temperatures

Oh, and factor in a gusty northerly wind?

It'll be feeling like the single digits!

Weather whiplash to say the least!

Hard freezes will continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Highs through Christmas will only be in the 30s and 40s.

Bundle up and stay warm y'all!

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.