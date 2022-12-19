Cold rains end late Tuesday morning; frigid temperatures arrive by end of week

DISCUSSION

Cold rains will continue for the remainder of the afternoon and then will be on an off-and-on basis tonight lasting through tomorrow morning.

Tuesday Rains ending

Cloudy skies/wind-chilly conditions stick around Tuesday as highs struggle to reach the lower 50s.

Slightly warmer Wednesday, but especially Thursday as highs will reach the mid-upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

BUT then temperatures will quickly plummet Thursday night as an arctic cold front sweeps through.

Euro model Upper-level pattern

After getting close to 70° Thursday afternoon, we'll be in the upper teens to lower 20s Friday morning.

Friday AM Low temperatures

Oh, and factor in a gusty northerly wind?

It'll be feeling like the single digits!

Weather whiplash to say the least!

Hard freezes will continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Highs through Christmas will only be in the 30s and 40s.

Bundle up and stay warm y'all!

------------------------------------------------------------

