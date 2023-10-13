Cold front sets up clear, cool weekend

It will be hard to find a better forecast this weekend than what Acadiana will enjoy over the next few days.

Some morning clouds on Friday won't linger all that long and sunshine will be out in full force.

It'll be a little on the warm side with temperatures expected in the mid to upper 80s in the mid afternoon, but we should cool nicely into the 60s.

Above average temperatures won't stick around for long, however, as another front is expected to move through early Saturday morning.

There's not enough moisture for showers to be an issue as the front comes through, but it will pick up winds and bring in cooler weather.

This will set the stage for a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday with strong, gusty winds around 10-15 mph.

Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s Saturday night and we'll likely see a sunny cool day on Sunday.

Beautiful, fall weather will last into early next week before our next front arrives a week from today.

