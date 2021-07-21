Coast Guard seizes nearly 400 pounds of marijuana in Texas

The Coast guard seized nearly 400 pounds of marijuana near Brownsville, Texas on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard says watchstanders in Corpus Christi received a report from Customs and Border Protection around 4:00 am on July 21 of a raft attempting to cross the Brownsville Shipping Channel.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew was diverted and intercepted the raft with five people on board.

Officials say that each person was carrying a bundle of marijuana. The bundles together totaled approximately 399 pounds

"This seizure is a prime example of the interagency cooperation which exists between Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard to prevent narcotics from reaching the U.S.," said Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Taylor, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi operations unit controller. "We take tremendous pride in combating the ongoing drug trafficking trade along our borders."

The individuals and marijuana were transported to Station South Padre Island and then transferred to Customs and Border Protection.