Watch
News

Actions

Coast Guard searching for missing child in the water near Galveston

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Coast Guard
Posted at 10:59 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 23:59:34-04

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 7-year-old boy near the Galveston Seawall Tuesday night.

The child was last seen wearing black shorts.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification shortly after 8 p.m. of a 7-year-old male who had gone missing while at the beach with his family. The search is ongoing near 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard.

A boat and helicopter crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston and Coast Guard Air Station Houston are searching for the boy.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.

Also involved in the search are the Galveston Police Department and Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.