Coast Guard searching for missing child in the water near Galveston

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing 7-year-old boy near the Galveston Seawall Tuesday night.

The child was last seen wearing black shorts.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification shortly after 8 p.m. of a 7-year-old male who had gone missing while at the beach with his family. The search is ongoing near 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard.

A boat and helicopter crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston and Coast Guard Air Station Houston are searching for the boy.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.

Also involved in the search are the Galveston Police Department and Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

