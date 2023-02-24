Cloudy, warm, and muggy as we head into the weekend

We've made it to the end of another work week, and while the week may be ending the forecast isn't showing any signs of change.

A Dense Fog Advisory will get things started on Friday morning, with low visibility having an impact on that morning commute.

Once the fog burns off we'll be left, once again, with mostly cloudy skies that will start to break up in the afternoon.

Temperatures are going to be in the low 80s and without a breeze it will feel very sticky outside.

There's very little change from this overall pattern through most of the weekend, although it looks like we may get a little more sunshine on Sunday.

A front is going to move through on Monday bringing a round of scattered showers, and after that some sunnier weather for a few days next week.

