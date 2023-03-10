Cloudy to wrap up the week but quiet for the weekend

Mostly cloudy skies to wrap up the work week, with a fizzling front stumbling across the area through the day.

A few showers will be possible as a result of the front, but any rain will remain pretty scattered and light and will be coming to an end by the late afternoon.

Highs will be a little cooler out there with plenty of clouds hanging around and preventing us from warming up significantly.

Slightly cooler air will move in overnight which will allow the lows to drop to the low 60s/upper 50s for early Saturday morning.

Daniel Phillips

Saturday will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs pushing to around 80 despite a cooler start in the morning.

Sunday will see a return of cloud cover to the area with a few spotty showers possible in the afternoon and evening.

Those showers will be the result of a slightly stronger front which will drag much cooler air into the area for the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel