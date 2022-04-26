Cloudy to start the day, but clearing by the afternoon

Acadiana got a nice round of beneficial showers to start the week, and now will get to enjoy a round of sunny, dry weather for the next several days.

A layer of clouds have lingered behind Monday's front and will stick with us through the morning on Tuesday before the sun slowly emerges.

The cooler air that has moved in will make for a much more comfortable day with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and humidity much lower than earlier this week.

Overnight lows will drop down into the low and mid 50s, and winds will remain out of the north around 8-12 mph.

Daniel Phillips

All everyone wants to talk about this week though is the big return of Festival International de Louisiane which kicks off Wednesday evening.

We couldn't ask for better weather for the start of the festival with highs in the low 80s and a couple of cool evening both Wednesday and Thursday.

Daniel Phillips

The rest of the week also looks great, temperatures will warm up into the weekend, and humidity will build, but mostly it'll be sunny and quiet.

