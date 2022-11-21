Cloudy start to the week before more mild temperatures

A cloudy start to the work week, with a few light showers moving through the region as we head back to work ahead of the holiday.

The clouds will stick with us through the day keeping temperatures in the mid 50s, and a few light showers popping up in the afternoon.

There will be some brief improvement to the forecast later this week with a little more sunshine on the way for the middle of the week, and temperatures becoming more mild.

Acadiana will start to see highs in the mid 60s and low 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

This will be good for holiday travelers looking to get out of town ahead of Thanksgiving, but unfortunately that weather won't last into the holiday itself.

Thursday looks like it is going to be on the soggy side with a front moving through and bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms.

The front is expected to move through by the weekend leaving behind some cooler, clear skies.

