Cloudy skies returning to Acadiana, followed by rain on Saturday

As expected the beautiful weather we got on Thursday will be short lived with clouds and eventually showers returning to the forecast over the next several days.

A clear, crisp start on Friday won't last too long with clouds streaming back into the region and eventually taking over by lunchtime.

The clouds will thicken through out the day and a few light showers will be possible, particularly for north Acadiana.

Temperatures are going to run much cooler Friday afternoon, only getting into the low 60s with a chilly breeze coming in from the north.

Showers will start up overnight and will be moving through the region through out the day on Saturday.

Rain won't be continuous all day, but it will be on and off all day and the threat of rain will likely be a constant.

Rain totals will sit around 1-2" on average, but since it's not expected to arrive all at once flooding isn't expected to be much of a concern.

Winds will pick up on Saturday as well and temperatures will remain in the 50s, making for an all round unpleasant day.

Clouds will finally start to lift on Sunday afternoon and sunshine will briefly return for Monday.

