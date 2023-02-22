Cloudy skies may bring a few showers on Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for Wednesday, as winds gusting around 35-40 mph will be our biggest issue.

Cloudy skies will linger across Acadiana, yet again, although this go around we may end up with a few spotty showers in the middle parts of the day.

Rain chances will hover around 40% as a fast moving and broken line of showers will move across the area along a frontal boundary.

Showers won't last long, and we may even be able to get a little bit of clearing in the afternoon.

Temperatures are going to remain in the upper 70s for the highs, and lows will likely stay in the upper 60s.

Very little change is expected going through the rest of the week, in fact we may even see a few more clouds heading into the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel