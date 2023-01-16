Cloudy skies hanging around for the start of the week

A fairly grey start to the work week with clouds sitting across Acadiana on Monday, occasionally dragging across a few showers.

Any rain we get on Monday will be fairly light and short lived, so not much of an impact on your day except for being a nuisance.

Temperatures will still be above average with highs in the mid 70s, even with sunshine really only emerging later in the afternoon.

Some clouds stick with us on Tuesday but we should gradually see a little more sunshine through the day.

Acadiana's next round of showers and storms will move through on Wednesday with a front pushing its way across Acadiana.

Heavy showers will be possible along with the chance for a few strong thunderstorms, the strongest storms will likely be just to our north but we'll still need to keep and eye on the radar.

We will cool down slightly behind the front but overall temperatures are expected to stay slightly above average.

