Cloudy & mild Saturday; high rain chances move in for Christmas Eve

TONIGHT: Cool & quiet

SATURDAY: Overcast & mild

DISCUSSION

LAFAYETTE, LA— Welcome to the Holiday weekend!

Overnight lows will settle into the mid-upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Plenty of clouds expected Saturday courtesy of an energized subtropical jet stream.

A couple isolated, light showers could be possible at 20%.

Highs will push into the lower 70s.

Winds will be somewhat breezy out of the southeast around 8-15 mph.

Widespread rain will begin to work into the region as early as late Saturday night.

Holiday weekend graphics

The rain will continue off and on throughout the day Sunday (Christmas Eve).

Although severe weather is not expected, the rain could be heavy at times with some embedded thunder.

Much of the area can expect to pick up around 1-3" of rainfall.

Holiday weekend graphics

The good news is that the rain will kick out of here by Christmas morning.

High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 60s for Christmas Day as skies remain mostly cloudy.

We'll be turning colder into Christmas night with lows eventually heading for the 40s by Tuesday morning.

Rather cool and quiet conditions will follow for the remainder of next week.

We're talking highs in the 50s/60s with lows in the 30s/40s.

Have a great Holiday weekend!

