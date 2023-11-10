Cloudy, dreary weekend; soaking rains looking more likely early next week

TONIGHT: Patchy light rain at times

SATURDAY: Overcast, light rain at times.

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend, Acadiana!

Unfortunately, it is going to be an overcast and dreary weekend.

If you are heading out Friday evening, you may want to pack the rain gear as patchy light rain will be possible at times.

Otherwise, temperatures will hold in the 60s.

Plenty of clouds Saturday with highs limited to the mid-upper 60s.

Friday article graphics

With overrunning moisture in place due to an active sub-tropical jet stream, there will be the possibility of some spotty light showers/drizzle/mist at times (nothing that would amount to much).

Not as much patchy light rain around come Sunday, but overcast skies will remain in place.

Highs will likely be a touch warmer in the mid-70s to round out the weekend.

NEXT WEEK

A slug of deep tropical moisture from the Caribbean will be lifting northward.

At the same time, an area of low pressure will be developing off the SE Texas coastline.

Friday article graphics

As these two interact, widespread rain will develop and spread into Acadiana Monday/Monday night/Tuesday.

The rainfall could be heavy at times.

Friday article graphics

Both the Euro and GFS models show a decent soaking across all of Acadiana during this time frame.

Friday article graphics

Since we have been so dry, the ground should be able to keep up for the most part.

However, isolated flash flooding issues could pop up in spots, so we'll monitor that.

The rain will kick out of here by late Tuesday, but cloud cover will remain for the rest of next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

