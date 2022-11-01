Cloudy conditions on Tuesday before a sunny end of the week

Overall it's going to remain quiet on Tuesday, although a layer of clouds will move in for the majority of the day.

The clouds are going to keep temperatures fairly moderate, only getting up into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

A few showers will be possible but most of the rain will be scattered, light, and confined to the coastline.

The rest of the work week is shaping up to be quiet, with sunshine returning on Wednesday and lasting through the work week.

A front is going to try and move through on Saturday, it should bring some showers and storms Saturday but won't necessarily cool us down.

The dry, cold air will get trapped to our west and won't be able to push across Louisiana.

