Cloudy, chilly conditions continue across Acadiana

It will be another cloudy, chilly day across Acadiana.

Temperatures are expecting to sit in the low 50s through the rest of the day, and wind chill values will remain in the 40s.

The reason for the difference is a mix of clouds and winds which will be steady out of the north around 10-15 mph.

Acadiana should get a little clearing later on in the evening which is going to pave the way for lows in the upper 30s, but the wind should help us avoid the frost.

This may not be the case though for Friday morning with a light freeze expected to arrive.

The good news is that it is looking sunnier after Wednesday and sunshine should stick around for the end of the work week.

It will be short lived, however, as clouds and showers return to Acadiana on Saturday.

