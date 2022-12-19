Cloudy, chilly and rainy start to the work week

It's going to be a chilly, grey start to the work week with showers moving through by Monday afternoon.

Showers will be light to moderate, and fairly blanketing across Acadiana through the course of the day.

Accompanied by a couple rumbles of thunder, none of the showers should produce any severe weather and flooding isn't looking like a threat.

Rain will spill over through the night and into parts of Tuesday, and rain totals are going to be between a half inch and an inch during that time period.

The clouds are going to keep the highs in the low 50s, and with gusty winds from the north around 15-20 mph it'll be a very chilly day.

It's not going to warm up much over the next couple of days with highs consistently in the 50s before our next front comes through on Thursday.

The back part of the week is going to see Acadiana experience a deep freeze so make sure that pipes are taken care of along with pets and plants by Thursday night.

Christmas weekend looks sunny and very cold.

