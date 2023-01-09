Cloudy but mostly quiet to start the week

It'll be a quiet start to the work week with dry conditions lasting through the next several days.

Monday is going to be a little cooler with temperatures running in the mid 60s in the afternoon and a layer of clouds drifting across through the day.

It's not going to take long for temperatures to warm up, however, and we'll see upper 70s return by the middle of the week.

Another front will move through on Thursday bringing in some showers to Acadiana and ushering in some slightly cooler temperatures.

Chilly but sunny conditions will be with us through the weekend before things get unsettled once again.

