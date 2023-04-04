Cloudy and windy before showers kick off on Wednesday

The moisture is piling up across Acadiana with Tuesday getting off to a very humid start, and more moisture coming in from strong southerly winds.

This will lead to a good bit of cloud cover through the day, with only a few fleeting patches of sunshine likely in the afternoon.

Winds will start to pick up out of the south around 15-20 mph, although gusts could push as high as 25-30 mph, and temperatures will stay well above average in the upper 80s.

A front will star to dip into Louisiana on Wednesday sparking up a few showers in Acadiana, but keeping some of the heavier rain just to our north for the middle of the week.

That front will slide south for the back half of the week and stall out across the area which will open the door for showers and storms to come rolling through both Friday and Saturday.

In fact the second half of the week will be mostly unsettled with daily rain chances starting on Wednesday and lasting through Easter Sunday.

While the clouds will linger on Easter day the showers will start to become more isolated, and we'll return to nicer weather for next work week.

------------------------------------------------------------

