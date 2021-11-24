Clouds start to arrive Wednesday with showers for Thanksgiving

There's one more travel day before the big holiday, and as people hit the road or take to the skies the weather will be mostly cooperative.

Wednesday will get started on the chilly side with temperatures in the 40s but it will be a quick warm up with highs pushing into the mid 70s.

Plenty of sunshine will be with us to start the day, but as we get into the afternoon we'll see more and more cloud cover arriving.

Winds will be from the southeast around 5-10 mph and that will be enough to bring in some moisture to feed in to those Thanksgiving showers.

Daniel Phillips

The weather for Thanksgiving will be a little more active with the arrival of a front in the afternoon which will produce some a line of scattered showers.

Showers look to move through the area between about 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. which could impact outdoor dining plans, so if you wanted to eat outside a back up plan would be a good idea.

Driving on Thanksgiving shouldn't be an issue, even with the showers we aren't expecting flooding or severe weather and the rain will stay light to moderate.

Even with a cloudy day and even with the rain temperatures will still be in the mid 70s in the afternoon, although it will cool down quickly once the front has passed.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will linger to start the day on Friday, but eventually you'll get more clearing through the afternoon.

It'll remain cool outside for Friday with temperatures only getting to around 60 degrees, and a strong wind from the north will keep the wind chill in the 50s.

This weekend looks like it will stay fairly gray outside and cool, with clearing skies by the start of the week.

------------------------------------------------------------

