Clouds slow to clear but weather much quieter

After a rough round of weather Acadiana will get the chance to catch its breath with some quieter weather for the rest of the week.

There's still a decent amount of cloud cover hanging around the region, and it'll take most of the day Wednesday to clear us out.

Sunshine will arrive in patches by the afternoon, and we should finally be clear overnight with sunny skies lasting through Thursday and into Friday.

It's shaping up to be a pretty chilly, blustery day with winds continuing to blow out of the north which will keep the wind chill in the 40s through most of the day.

The northern half of Acadiana may wake up to some frosty conditions on Thursday depending on if the winds settle down, however, by Friday morning all of Acadiana may see a light freeze.

Clouds will drift back in on Friday evening, setting the stage for another pretty gray weekend across south Louisiana.

Showers will then return on Sunday which will start a wet period that will last through most of next week.

