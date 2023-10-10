Clouds moving in Tuesday ahead of a soggy day Wednesday

Clouds are returning to Acadiana and an interesting weather pattern is going to take shape over the next couple of days.

Moisture from a tropical system in the Pacific is getting pulled across Mexico and into Acadiana, so expect clouds to increase through the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be back in the mid 80s and it will be noticeably muggier outside as that moisture gets into the area.

Deeper in the Gulf of Mexico there's a surface low that developing in the Bay of Campeche that is expected to move north through the day and begin to interact with a frontal boundary which has been stalled in the Gulf since the weekend.

This interaction will deepen the low and showers and winds will increase offshore and eventually start to spread along the coast Tuesday night.

The rain will slowly spread north through the morning on Wednesday, with the heaviest showers taking place between the coastline and I-10.

There's a little uncertainty regarding how far north the rain can spread but it seems the further you are from the coast the less likely you will get the showers.

Winds will be strong and gusty coming from the ESE with gusts possibly pushing 30 mph with higher conditions offshore so don't be surprised to see wind advisories issued for the day.

Rains could total 1-2" in southern portions of Acadiana and 0.5-1" for areas north of I-10, higher amounts of 2-3" will be possible in southeast Louisiana.

Thursday will be a little quieter but another front moving through will bring some scattered showers to the area Friday before much cooler, quieter weather over the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel