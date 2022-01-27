Clouds moving in late, but quiet weather persists

It's a frosty start to your Thursday as temperatures once again have dropped down to around freezing across most of Acadiana.

Despite the cold start the temperatures should crawl up to around 60 in the afternoon, although a northerly breeze will make it feel a little colder.

As we go through the day clouds will start to take over and eventually we're looking at mostly cloudy skies by late Thursday evening.

This layer of clouds will keep the lows in the 40s, although it'll likely feel a little chillier out there Friday morning.

Friday will be the reverse, with clouds decreasing through the day, pushed out by strong winds from the north which will usher in another cold period.

Temperatures will stay chill through into Saturday, before a dramatic warm up starts on Sunday.

The good news though is that once Thursday's round of clouds clear up it'll be clear skies through into next week.

