Clouds moving in for the work week with warmer temperatures

Daniel Phillips

Clouds start to return to Acadiana as we kick off another work week.

A steady southerly breeze will push plenty of moisture into the area and as those clouds gather you'll start to feel the humidity a little more.

It's a warm week with temperatures running just above average for the next several days and highs will push into the low 80s.

Winds will increase on Tuesday and eventually will be sustained around 20 mph and gusting even higher.

A majority of the work week is going to be cloudy but ultimately fairly quiet.

Rain chances will remain minimal through a majority of the week, and it doesn't look like we'll see a decent shot for rain until late in the weekend.

In fact most of the extended forecast looks like it'll be fairly quiet.

