Clouds linger for another few days, while temperatures stay warm

The forecast remains pretty stagnant across Acadiana with very little change expected from the last several days.

Clouds are going to remain locked in place with only a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain well above average pushing close to 80 in the later parts of the day.

Winds will remain breezy, although will be a little more relaxed from where they were on Wednesday, instead they'll be hanging around 10 mph and still coming from the south.

There's little to no change in the pattern over the next few days and this is what our weather will look like for the next several days.

A front on Monday will bring a quick round of sunshine for early next week but it doesn't look like it'll last terribly long.

