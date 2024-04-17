Clouds linger but showers hold off until the weekend

Daniel Phillips

It's shaping up to be another cloudy and muggy day across Acadiana as our stagnant weather pattern continues.

There's really not much change between Tuesday's weather and what we're going to end up seeing on Wednesday.

Highs in the afternoon will still sit in the lower 80s with winds that will still be breezy, but maybe a little more relaxed compared to Tuesday.

The pattern isn't expected to change much on Thursday and it won't be until Friday that we start to see a little more sunshine.

Any sun will be short lived as clouds return on Saturday along with a few spotty showers.

The bulk of the rain will hold off until Sunday, however, when our next front will pass across Louisiana.

Heavy showers will be with us to wrap up the weekend and temperatures are expected to take a brief dip headed into next week.

