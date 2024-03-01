Clouds hanging around this weekend; overall milder as well

TONIGHT: Cool, some misty sprinkles

SATURDAY: Milder; intervals of afternoon sun

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

Misty sprinkles will remain possible overnight tonight, but for the most part, we'll be relatively quiet.

Some patchy fog could develop closer to daybreak.

Lows will settle into the 50s.

A few showers could stream in Saturday morning.

Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s.

Better signal for widespread fog Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday am Graf visibilty

Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected again to round out the weekend Sunday.

Highs will push a little warmer into the mid-upper 70s.

A few light streamer showers will be possible throughout the day.

The pattern will quickly turn unsettled and wet to start next week with showers and storms likely on Monday/Monday night into Tuesday.

next week Unsettled

A decent soaking of 1-3" looks possible at this point.

Mild conditions will persist for the majority of next week before a front works in by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel