Clouds hang tough Friday; sun finally returns this weekend

TONIGHT: Cool & cloudy

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & a touch milder

DISCUSSION

Although the bulk of the rainfall from the past few days has kicked out of here, we have been left with overcast skies as expected.

At times, some misty sprinkles have fallen from those clouds, but nothing really of consequence.

We'll likely continue to see misty conditions tonight under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.

It'll be cool once again as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Some areas of patchy fog could be possible in spots.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around Friday as highs top out a bit milder in the mid-70s.

Icast High temperatures

A few light sprinkles could once again fall, but no measurable precipitation is anticipated.

The sun will finally make its return Saturday as the weekend is shaping up to be a nice one.

Highs will top out in the mid-upper 70s both days.

Icast High temperatures

Next weather system will get here early next week.

There could be the possibility of isolated severe storms with this system, but we'll see how the finer details iron out this weekend.

Have a good one!

TROPICS

Potential Tropical Cyclone #22 has formed in the western Caribbean.

Next name up is Vince, but it poises no threat to the Gulf as it will be tracking northeastward through the Caribbean and eventually towards the Bahamas and open Atlantic.

